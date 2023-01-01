Chocolate chip cookies in Dearborn
Unburger™ - Downtown Dearborn
22018 W. Michigan Ave, Dearborn
|Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Get your taste buds dancing with our beloved Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookie! This delightful treat is a party in your mouth, combining the goodness of tahini with the melty magic of chocolate chips.
The Great Commoner - TGC Dearborn
22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100, Dearborn
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
Chocolate chip cookie