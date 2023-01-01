Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Dearborn

Dearborn restaurants
Dearborn restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Crispy Chicken Burger image

 

Zo's Good Burger - Dearborn

14311 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Burger$6.79
More about Zo's Good Burger - Dearborn
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Famous Hamburger -

22207 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

Avg 4.5 (52 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, herb croutons, cheddar, crispy buffalo chicken, ranch dressing.
Crispy Chicken Tenders$13.00
Crispy chicken tenders served with choice of side and dipping sauce.
Crispy Chicken Burger$13.00
2pcs fried tenders, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo.
More about Famous Hamburger -
Crispy Chicken image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brome Modern Eatery - Dearborn

22062 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

Avg 4.3 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sliced Crispy Chicken$6.00
Crispy Chicken$11.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Romaine, Mcclure’s Pickles, Mustard Grain Aioli
More about Brome Modern Eatery - Dearborn
Banner pic

 

Modern Greek and Salad Bar - 22001 Michigan Ave Ste 120

22001 Michigan Ave Ste 120, Dearborn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Wrap$14.99
Crispy chicken, shredded iceberg, jack cheddar cheese and ranch wrapped in sun-dried tomato wrap. Served with cup of soup, house salad, or fries.
More about Modern Greek and Salad Bar - 22001 Michigan Ave Ste 120

