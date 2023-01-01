Crispy chicken in Dearborn
Zo's Good Burger - Dearborn
14311 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$6.79
WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Famous Hamburger -
22207 Michigan Ave, Dearborn
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, herb croutons, cheddar, crispy buffalo chicken, ranch dressing.
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
Crispy chicken tenders served with choice of side and dipping sauce.
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$13.00
2pcs fried tenders, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brome Modern Eatery - Dearborn
22062 Michigan Ave, Dearborn
|Sliced Crispy Chicken
|$6.00
|Crispy Chicken
|$11.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Romaine, Mcclure’s Pickles, Mustard Grain Aioli
Modern Greek and Salad Bar - 22001 Michigan Ave Ste 120
22001 Michigan Ave Ste 120, Dearborn
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$14.99
Crispy chicken, shredded iceberg, jack cheddar cheese and ranch wrapped in sun-dried tomato wrap. Served with cup of soup, house salad, or fries.