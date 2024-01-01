Croissants in Dearborn
Dearborn restaurants that serve croissants
Brome Modern Eatery Cafe - BME Cafe
5250 Auto Club Dr Suite 150, Dearborn
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.50
|Gouda Croissant
|$6.00
The Great Commoner - TGC Dearborn
22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100, Dearborn
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$10.00
|Rapsberry Chocolate Croissant
|$6.50
|Cherry Croissant
|$6.50
Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter and cherry