Curry in Dearborn
Dearborn restaurants that serve curry
More about La Thai Cuisine - Dearborn
La Thai Cuisine - Dearborn
16351 ford rd #c108, Dearborn
|N4 Pad Thai Curry
|$10.00
|Fr2 Kow Pad Curry
|$10.00
|E3 Pak Curry Dinner
|$12.00
More about Paradise Biryani & Street Eats - 22001 Michigan Avenue Suite #130
Paradise Biryani & Street Eats - 22001 Michigan Avenue Suite #130
22001 Michigan Avenue Suite #130, Dearborn
|Hyderabad Lamb Curry
|$17.95
Tender lamb pieces cooked in tomato, onion, ginger-garlic paste with cumin seeds, curry leaves, and special South Indian spices
|Creamy Veg Curry
|$12.95
Creamy signature curry made from vegetables including carrot, cauliflower, zucchini, corn, green peas and coconut cream
|Paradise Chicken Curry
|$15.95
Paradise classic south Indian chicken curry cooked in tomato, onion, ginger-garlic paste with cumin seeds, curry leaves, and special Paradise spices