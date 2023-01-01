Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Dearborn

Dearborn restaurants
Dearborn restaurants that serve curry

La Thai Cuisine image

 

La Thai Cuisine - Dearborn

16351 ford rd #c108, Dearborn

No reviews yet
Takeout
N4 Pad Thai Curry$10.00
Fr2 Kow Pad Curry$10.00
E3 Pak Curry Dinner$12.00
More about La Thai Cuisine - Dearborn
Item pic

 

Paradise Biryani & Street Eats - 22001 Michigan Avenue Suite #130

22001 Michigan Avenue Suite #130, Dearborn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hyderabad Lamb Curry$17.95
Tender lamb pieces cooked in tomato, onion, ginger-garlic paste with cumin seeds, curry leaves, and special South Indian spices
Creamy Veg Curry$12.95
Creamy signature curry made from vegetables including carrot, cauliflower, zucchini, corn, green peas and coconut cream
Paradise Chicken Curry$15.95
Paradise classic south Indian chicken curry cooked in tomato, onion, ginger-garlic paste with cumin seeds, curry leaves, and special Paradise spices
More about Paradise Biryani & Street Eats - 22001 Michigan Avenue Suite #130

