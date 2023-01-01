Fried rice in Dearborn
Dearborn restaurants that serve fried rice
More about La Thai Cuisine - Dearborn
La Thai Cuisine - Dearborn
16351 ford rd #c108, Dearborn
|Fr4 Basil fried rice
|$10.75
|Fr3 Pineapple Fried Rice
|$10.75
|Fr5 House Special Fried Rice
|$12.50
More about Paradise Biryani & Street Eats - 22001 Michigan Avenue Suite #130
Paradise Biryani & Street Eats - 22001 Michigan Avenue Suite #130
22001 Michigan Avenue Suite #130, Dearborn
|Fried Rice
|$12.95
Long grain Basmati rice stir fried in ginger and soya with fine chopped veggies and your choice of egg, chicken, or shrimp
|Garliz Szechuan Fried Rice
|$13.95
Aromatic Basmati rice stir fried with fine chopped veggies, ginger, soya, hot garlic sauce, and special red Szechuan chili paste