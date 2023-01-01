Greek salad in Dearborn
Dearborn restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Roma Bakery and Pizzeria - 6412 Schaefer Rd
Roma Bakery and Pizzeria - 6412 Schaefer Rd
6412 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn
|Family Greek Salad
|$27.00
|Regular Greek Salad
|$9.00
More about Modern Greek and Salad Bar - 22001 Michigan Ave Ste 120
Modern Greek and Salad Bar - 22001 Michigan Ave Ste 120
22001 Michigan Ave Ste 120, Dearborn
|Village Greek Salad
|$12.99
House made beets, red onion, cherry tomato, english cucumber, sliced sweet peppers, pasteurized feta, EVOO & fresh lemon dressing; served with fresh baked Ciabatta bread
|Modern Greek Salad
|$12.99
Romaine, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, beets, red onion, shaved organic rainbow carrot, roasted sweet pepper, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, power-blend quinoa drizzled with our homemade Greek vinaigrette.