Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Honey chicken in
Dearborn
/
Dearborn
/
Honey Chicken
Dearborn restaurants that serve honey chicken
So Cheesy - 15010 West Warren Avenue
15010 West Warren Avenue, Dearborn
No reviews yet
Mike’s Hot Honey
$13.00
More about So Cheesy - 15010 West Warren Avenue
Avenue Brunch House - 22075 Michigan Ave
22075 Michigan Ave, Dearborn
No reviews yet
Honey Heat Chicken & Waffles
$18.00
More about Avenue Brunch House - 22075 Michigan Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Dearborn
Garlic Bread
Greek Salad
Grilled Chicken
Mango Smoothies
Waffles
Shrimp Tacos
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Mozzarella Sticks
Neighborhoods within Dearborn to explore
Downtown Dearborn
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
More near Dearborn to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(206 restaurants)
Livonia
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Ferndale
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Wyandotte
Avg 3.9
(16 restaurants)
Taylor
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Garden City
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Redford
Avg 2
(4 restaurants)
Westland
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(206 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(59 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(710 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(465 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(975 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(383 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(166 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(115 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston