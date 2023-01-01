Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Dearborn

Dearborn restaurants
Dearborn restaurants that serve honey chicken

So Cheesy - 15010 West Warren Avenue

15010 West Warren Avenue, Dearborn

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mike’s Hot Honey$13.00
More about So Cheesy - 15010 West Warren Avenue
Avenue Brunch House - 22075 Michigan Ave

22075 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Honey Heat Chicken & Waffles$18.00
More about Avenue Brunch House - 22075 Michigan Ave

