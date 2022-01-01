Patty melts in Dearborn
Dearborn restaurants that serve patty melts
More about University of Michigan Mardigan Library
University of Michigan Mardigan Library
4901 Evergreen, Dearborn
|#8 | Pablo's Patty Melt
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sautéed Onions | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread
More about University of Michigan College of Business
University of Michigan College of Business
19000 Hubbard, Dearborn
|#8 | Pablo's Patty Melt
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sautéed Onions | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread