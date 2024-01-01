Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Dearborn

Go
Dearborn restaurants
Toast

Dearborn restaurants that serve samosa

Item pic

 

Filli Cafe - Dearborn

22220 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Samosa Chaat$8.99
Street style snack made with crispy, deep fried samosa, potatoes and boiled chick peas topped with mint & tamarind sauce, sweet yogurt, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & FiLLi Spice mix.
Samosas (Chicken/Beef)$2.00
More about Filli Cafe - Dearborn
Item pic

 

Paradise Street Eats & Biryani - West Dearborn

22001 Michigan Avenue Suite #130, Dearborn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(3) Spinach Cheese Samosas$8.95
Fresh hand-rolled chef special samosa stuffed with potato, peas, spinach, cashew nuts, raisins, and cream cheese
(3) Samosas$6.95
Our popular stuffed pastry filled with baked potato, mixed with onions, peas, lentils, and served with mint & tamarind chutney
Samosa Chaat$11.95
Samosa chaat-style topped with fresh channa, yogurt, diced onion, tomato, chili, cumin, and chutneys
More about Paradise Street Eats & Biryani - West Dearborn
Restaurant banner

 

Zaytoona Mediterranean Grill - 5700 Mercury Drive

5700 Mercury Drive, Dearborn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Samosa (6pcs)$9.99
More about Zaytoona Mediterranean Grill - 5700 Mercury Drive

