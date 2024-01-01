Samosa in Dearborn
Dearborn restaurants that serve samosa
More about Filli Cafe - Dearborn
Filli Cafe - Dearborn
22220 Michigan Ave, Dearborn
|Samosa Chaat
|$8.99
Street style snack made with crispy, deep fried samosa, potatoes and boiled chick peas topped with mint & tamarind sauce, sweet yogurt, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & FiLLi Spice mix.
|Samosas (Chicken/Beef)
|$2.00
More about Paradise Street Eats & Biryani - West Dearborn
Paradise Street Eats & Biryani - West Dearborn
22001 Michigan Avenue Suite #130, Dearborn
|(3) Spinach Cheese Samosas
|$8.95
Fresh hand-rolled chef special samosa stuffed with potato, peas, spinach, cashew nuts, raisins, and cream cheese
|(3) Samosas
|$6.95
Our popular stuffed pastry filled with baked potato, mixed with onions, peas, lentils, and served with mint & tamarind chutney
|Samosa Chaat
|$11.95
Samosa chaat-style topped with fresh channa, yogurt, diced onion, tomato, chili, cumin, and chutneys