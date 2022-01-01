Spinach pies in Dearborn
Dearborn restaurants that serve spinach pies
More about New Yasmeen Bakery - 13900 W. Warren Ave. - Dearborn, MI 48126 - Info@yasmeenbakery.org - (313) 582-6035
13900 W WARREN AVE, DEARBORN
|Mini Spinach Pie (Vegan)
|$0.60
Lebanese spinach pie filled with chopped spinach and onion, seasoned with lemon and sumac
|Large Spinach Pie (Vegan)
|$1.50
