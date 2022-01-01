Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach pies in Dearborn

Dearborn restaurants
Dearborn restaurants that serve spinach pies

Mini Spinach Pie (Vegan) image

 

New Yasmeen Bakery - 13900 W. Warren Ave. - Dearborn, MI 48126 - Info@yasmeenbakery.org - (313) 582-6035

13900 W WARREN AVE, DEARBORN

Avg 4.5 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Spinach Pie (Vegan)$0.60
Lebanese spinach pie filled with chopped spinach and onion, seasoned with lemon and sumac
Large Spinach Pie (Vegan)$1.50
Lebanese spinach pie filled with chopped spinach and onion, seasoned with lemon and sumac
More about New Yasmeen Bakery - 13900 W. Warren Ave. - Dearborn, MI 48126 - Info@yasmeenbakery.org - (313) 582-6035
Roma Bakery and Pizzeria image

 

Roma Bakery and Pizzeria - 6412 Schaefer Rd

6412 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
DZ Spinach Pies$9.50
Spinach Pies$0.85
More about Roma Bakery and Pizzeria - 6412 Schaefer Rd

