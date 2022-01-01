Go
Dear Mama - East Harlem

Dear Mama is your neighborhood cafe with everything you need throughout the day to dine in or take away. We open early in the morning with fresh baked goods and breakfast sandwiches. Throughout the afternoon and evening, we offer made-to-order salads, soups & sandwiches and a selection of beer and wine to toast the day.

SANDWICHES

308 E 109th St • $

Avg 4.6 (1237 reviews)

Popular Items

Croissant Box (serves 12)$72.50
Our Croissant Box serves 12 people. It includes 4 Classic croissants, 4 Chocolate croissants and 4 Ham and Cheese croissants. Croissant Box comes in a 13”X17” LEAFWARE tray with lid and includes 15 green wave eco plates (6”) and 20 napkins. Individual packaging available upon request.
Fruit Salad (serves 12)$87.50
Our Fruit Salad platter serves 12 people. The Fruit Salad includes cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, strawberries, blueberries and mint. Fruit salad will be individually portioned into 12 plastic cups (9oz) with lid and include 15 forks and 20 napkins.
Natalie's Orange Juice (1 Gallon)$22.50
Third-Wave Drip Coffee Box (10-12 servings)$50.00
Each box serves 10-12 people. Box includes milk, sugar, stirrers, 8oz paper cups with lids and napkins. Alternative milks are available as an add-on.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

308 E 109th St

New York NY

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

