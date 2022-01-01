Dea's In and Out
Come in and enjoy!
755 NE Burnside Rd
Location
755 NE Burnside Rd
Gresham OR
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Division Sports Pub
Come in and Enjoy
Heidis Of Gresham
Come in and enjoy!
Grand Central Bakery
Come on in!
Killer Burger
Our lively Gresham Killer Burger location is centrally located on the corner of NW Eastman Pkwy and Burnside with easy parking and plenty of seating. In addition to our famous burgers, like the Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon Burger, we offer craft beers on tap. All our burgers are made with 1/3 lb of 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients, and served with perfectly crispy fries.