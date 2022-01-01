Go
Death by Taco

The absolute best blend of tacos and agave spirits on the planet!

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS

301 King Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)

Popular Items

The Obligatory Yet Delicious Fish Taco$8.00
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla$18.00
I Want to be Loved Bayou$10.00
Choose Two
Guacamole and Chips$16.00
Burrito (Black Beans, Spanish Rice, Sour Cream, Avocado, Cheese) + Protein$15.99
Shrimply Irresistible$8.00
Why Did I Cross the Road?$8.00
Queso and Chips$16.00
As if Avocados Weren't Tasty Enough$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

301 King Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
