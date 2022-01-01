Go
Toast

Death & Taxes

Death & Taxes at Home presents somm-curated wine selections from our cellar, snacks, and a weekly wine dinner experience to take home.

105 W. HARGETT ST.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crab Dip w/ Old Bay Saltines$22.00
What better way to celebrate the holiday season than with a fancy dip?! This mouthwatering cheesy melty crab dip will keep you coming back for more. One pound serving. (Allergens for Crab Dip: shellfish, dairy, alliums, nightshades Allergen for Crostini: gluten)
Cheesy Potato Gratin$30.00
Skin-on Yukon Gold potatoes are cooked until tender and then sliced and layered with rich bechamel and cheese. Serves 6 to 8. (Allergens: gluten, dairy, nightshades)
Custard-Style Macaroni and Cheese$48.00
This custard-style mac and cheese is extra cheesy--the perfect side for your Thanksgiving gathering. Serves 12 (Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg)
Turkey Gravy$14.00
A rich roasted poultry gravy seasoned with thyme, bay, shallots, and garlic. 16 ounces (Allergens: gluten, poultry, alliums, dairy)
Ham & Swiss Rolls$15.00
Hawaiian rolls (that's right) with thinly sliced Black Forest Ham, a buttery brown sugar-mustard & poppy seed sauce, and Swiss cheese. Served with heating instructions for a perfect melty snack! Serving is 6 rolls (Allergens: gluten, dairy, alliums)
Poole's Pimento Cheese$14.00
A rich and flavorful spread of Hook's 3-Year Cheddar, cider aioli, red peppers, and toasted Tellicherry black pepper. Served with a side of crostini. 8 ounce serving (Allergens: dairy, egg, nightshades)
Roasted Tomato Pie with Thyme and Tennessee Cheddar$35.00
One of the signature dishes of Poole's Diner: roasted tomatoes layered with buttermilk cheddar and a rich custard, in a flaky pie crust. Serves 8-10 (Allergens: nightshades, dairy, gluten, egg)
Holiday Frozen Cookie Dough$6.00
Cookies are best right out of the oven, and this cookie dough is preportioned into a dozen rounds to keep in your freezer until your cookie craving strikes. Comes with baking instructions. (Allergens for all cookie dough: Dairy, Egg, Gluten) / (Allergen for snickerdoodle cookie: cinnamon) / (Allergen for ginger molasses: Cinnamon, Ground Ginger, Nutmeg, Cloves, White Pepper)
Frozen Mini Biscuits w/ Preserves & Butter$20.00
Our dream breakfast? Freshly baked buttermilk biscuits, with our housemade cultured butter and apple butter. Keep these dozen mini biscuits in your freezer so you can bake them fresh whenever the mood strikes! (Allergens for Biscuit: Gluten, Dairy) (Allergens for Apple Butter: Cinnamon, Nutmeg)
Cinnamon Rolls w/ Cream Cheese Orange Glaze$16.00
These cinnamon rolls are ridiculous. Sold fully cooked with reheat instructions so you can drizzle that delicious glaze over hot cinnamon rolls! Serves 6. (Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg, citrus)
See full menu

Location

105 W. HARGETT ST.

RALEIGH NC

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Woody's at City Market

No reviews yet

Established in 1993, Woody's @ City Market has been a staple in the Moore Square District of Downtown Raleigh as one of the Triangles favorite neighborhood taverns. Nestled among the quaint cobblestone streets of Historic City Market we have become not only the place for the local residents to enjoy the different varieties of entertainment we offer, but also an establishment that has been able to grow with the city and help host many diverse groups of travelers. We pride ourselves on being a place that you can enjoy with friends playing trivia, having lunch with the family, catching the game with your buddies or listening to local musicians on the weekend nights. We encourage you to become a part of our Woody's family and thank our customers who we already consider kin!

Garland Heat & Eat

No reviews yet

Garland Heat & Eat Valentine's Day!

Brewery Bhavana

No reviews yet

We are so grateful for your support in this season of uncertainty. Our dining room is currently closed, so the best way to contact us with any questions you have is to email Jeremiah at info@brewerybhavana.com
**Gift Cards are currently not active on curbside. We are working hard to make that happen. We're sorry for any inconvenience.

Garland

No reviews yet

Questions? Please call us at 919-833-6886
Unfortunately, we are unable to accommodate any substitutions or dietary restrictions at this time.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston