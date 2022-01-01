Death & Taxes
Death & Taxes at Home presents somm-curated wine selections from our cellar, snacks, and a weekly wine dinner experience to take home.
105 W. HARGETT ST.
Popular Items
Location
105 W. HARGETT ST.
RALEIGH NC
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Woody's at City Market
Established in 1993, Woody's @ City Market has been a staple in the Moore Square District of Downtown Raleigh as one of the Triangles favorite neighborhood taverns. Nestled among the quaint cobblestone streets of Historic City Market we have become not only the place for the local residents to enjoy the different varieties of entertainment we offer, but also an establishment that has been able to grow with the city and help host many diverse groups of travelers. We pride ourselves on being a place that you can enjoy with friends playing trivia, having lunch with the family, catching the game with your buddies or listening to local musicians on the weekend nights. We encourage you to become a part of our Woody's family and thank our customers who we already consider kin!
Garland Heat & Eat
Garland Heat & Eat Valentine's Day!
Brewery Bhavana
We are so grateful for your support in this season of uncertainty. Our dining room is currently closed, so the best way to contact us with any questions you have is to email Jeremiah at info@brewerybhavana.com
**Gift Cards are currently not active on curbside. We are working hard to make that happen. We're sorry for any inconvenience.
Garland
Questions? Please call us at 919-833-6886
Unfortunately, we are unable to accommodate any substitutions or dietary restrictions at this time.