Death by Tequila

A Baja restaurant and tequila bar with two locations. One in the heart of downtown Encinitas and our newest location in the Pacific Highlands of Carmel Valley.
DxT is a place of delicious contrasts. Of food without borders that tells the story of our shared coastline: its vibrant cuisine, the surf culture, the rebellious spirit. Where a come as you are vibe provides the backdrop for playful, experimental dishes that burst with color and elevated flavors. Where locals gather after dark to sip handcrafted cocktails and savor a Smugglers List of fine tequila and mezcal you won’t find anywhere else in San Diego.
La vida es corta (life is short), surrender to its pleasures.

5965 Village way, Suite E107

Popular Items

Duroc Pork Carnitas taco$7.00
pickled red onion | cilantro sprouts | salsa
Cilantro Rice$5.00
Taco Trio$12.00
choice of 3 tacos
Blue Corn Quesadilla$14.00
mushrooms | squash blossoms | oaxacan cheese | spring squash | avocado crema
Shrimp Taco$7.00
DxT Burrito$9.00
beans | rice | salsa | cheese
Short Rib Asada Taco$7.00
guacamole | radish | grilled green onion | salsa verde
$ Chip Basket $$1.00
Cuatro Salsas$17.00
traditional guacamole | fire roasted salsa | pineapple habanero salsa | charred tomatillo salsa
Carne Asada taco$5.50
red onion | radish | salsa verde | guacamole
Location

5965 Village way, Suite E107

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
