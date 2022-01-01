Go
  • DeBernardo’s Restaurant and Catering LLC

DeBernardo’s Restaurant and Catering LLC

Italian homemade meals to go.

175 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sm Create your own Pizza$9.00
Chicken Fingers$9.00
Garlic knots$6.50
French Fries$4.00
LG Cheese Pizza$13.00
Chicken Parmigiana$16.00
Freshly cut, pounded, breaded and fried to order cutlet. Topped with our homemade tomato sauce and baked with whole milk mozzarella cheese. Served with Penne Pasta.
Garden Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce chopped fresh for your order topped with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers and shredded carrot.
Fried Cheese Sticks$6.50
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sandwhich$12.00
Fresh cut, pounded and breaded to order chicken cutlets that have been covered in our homemade tomato sauce with melting mozzarella cheese.
LG Create your own Pizza$13.00
This Pizza comes with mozzarella cheese as a topping by default.
Location

175 Main Street

Epping NH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
