Decatur restaurants you'll love

Decatur restaurants
Toast
  • Decatur

Must-try Decatur restaurants

TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q image

BBQ

TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q

2759 E COLLEGE AVE, Decatur

Avg 4 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MAK BOWL$8.50
DOUBLE SIDE OF OUR CREAMY 5 CHEESE MAC TOPPED WITH CHOICE OF MEAT, QUESO, AND PICO.
6 WINGS$9.00
6 JUMBO SMOKED WINGS. YOUR CHOICE OF DRY RUBBED OR TOSSED IN ONE OF OUR SIGNATURE SAUCES - ORIGINAL, SPICY, SWEET, OR OUR NEW HABANERO HOT.
10 WINGS$15.00
10 JUMBO SMOKED WINGS. YOUR CHOICE OF DRY RUBBED OR TOSSED IN ONE OF OUR SIGNATURE SAUCES - ORIGINAL, SPICY, SWEET, OR OUR NEW HABANERO HOT.
Taylor'd Bar-B-Q Catering image

BBQ

Taylor'd Bar-B-Q Catering

2759 E COLLEGE AVE, Decatur

Avg 4 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SMOKED HAM + 2 SIDES$155.00
16+ LB SMOKED HAM, CHOICE OF 2 SIDES
CHERYL PARELLADA 12/21 TUE 430P P/U$125.00
CHERYL PARELLADA 12/21 TUE 430P P/U
90 WINGS
8z OG, 8z SW, 8z SP
12z RANCH, 12z BLUE CHEESE
MARY ROSSER THU 1/13 3PM$170.00
MARY ROSSER THU 1/13 3PM DEL
495 E Pharr Road, Decatur, 30030
$30 - 2lb Pork
$30 - 2lb Chicken
$10 - 10 buns
$45 - Half Pan Mac
$30 - Half Pan Beans
$15 - Half Pan Creamy Slaw
$ 0 - Pint of Original Sauce
$10 - Delivery
$170 - Subtotal + 8% Sales Tax ($13.60)
Arden's Garden image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Arden's Garden

1248 Clairmont RD, Decatur

Avg 4.7 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Multigreen$3.85
Ingredients: Cucumbers, Celery, Spinach, Kale, Lemons.
Lean and Green$3.85
Ingredients:  Cucumbers, Celery, Green Apple Juice, Lemons, Spinach, Kale.
Yoga*$3.85
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, apple juice, spinach, kale, distilled water, ginger, lemons
White Bull image

 

White Bull

123 East court square, Decatur

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spaghetti$22.00
broccolini, olives, lemon, burrata, tobiko
Duck Breast$40.00
kabocha, cauliflower, maitake, cherries, burnt orange
Black Perciatelli$25.00
shrimp passata, ‘nduja, calabrian chili, breadcrumbs
The Po'Boy Shop image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Po'Boy Shop

1369 Clairmont Rd, Decatur

Avg 4.7 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shop Fries (regular)$2.49
Cajun seasoned "fries" - a cross between a steak fry and a chip
Shrimp Po'Boy
Large shrimp served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus spicy remoulade
CREATE YOUR OWN Combo Platter - Pick Any 2$15.99
Includes meat/seafood only - does NOT include a Po'Boy
Served with coleslaw, hush puppies, shop fries, & side of remoulade
(substitute the fries for a cup of red beans, gumbo or jambalaya for $2)
Wahoo! Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Wahoo! Grill

1042 W College Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.4 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sesame-Crusted Ahi Tuna*$24.00
ginger glaze, wasabi cream, mashed potatoes, wakami garnish
Farmer's Salad*$4.00
local greens, bacon, tomato, cucumber
honey-balsamic dressing
Yeast Rolls$3.00
herb butter
BBQ Cafe image

 

BBQ Cafe

310 East Howard Avenue, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$13.00
flour tortilla, chorizo & potato, rice, beans, cheese, crema, pickled purple onion y cilantro
Street Tacos (2)$8.00
2 tacos in corn tortillas with filling, cilantro y onion
Salsa$1.50
Red table salsa
Farm Burger image

 

Farm Burger

410B West Ponce De Leon, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Basket of Fries$4.25
A basket of our delicious hand-cut fries.
Build Your Own Grassfed Beef Burger!$7.25
Start with our 1OO% grassfed & grass-finished beef patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
Build Your Own Chicken Burger!$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
Mezcalito’s Cantina image

 

Mezcalito’s Cantina

653 East Lake Dr, Decatur

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Special$4.00
Two tacos rice and beans OR side salad
Chip and Salsas$3.00
Red and green salsas with chips
Taquitos Dorados$13.00
Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, topped with lettuce, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and crema and avocado sauce. Served with our "Green" rice and side salad.
The Grove Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Grove Restaurant

2761 Lavista Rd, Decatur

Avg 4.2 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Burger$12.00
Kid Cheese Burger$4.25
The Grove Chick$11.50
Folk Art image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Folk Art

174 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.1 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GIANT BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.99
Your choice of whole hog or veggie sausage with cheddar, beans, and scrambled egg in a flour tortilla. Topped with avocado and cilantro, and served with salsa verde and rojo.
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
A Folk favorite! Fried chicken with collard green coleslaw. Comes with a side.
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES$8.99
With bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing.
Saigon Cafe image

PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Cafe

2092 N. Decatur Road, Decatur

Avg 4.5 (1363 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
A4 - Cha Gio$5.25
Mix of diced shrimp, ground pork, carrots, taro and clear noodles wrapped in a rice paper and fried until golden, served with tangy fish sauce.
SS2 - Tom Kha$6.50
Chunks of chicken breasts with white mushrooms and cilantro in a richly flavored coconut milk and chicken broth seasoned with Thai spices, galangal, lemon grass and kaffir lime leaves.
A8 - Cheese Puffs$6.25
Crispy wonton skin filled with crabmeat filament and cream cheese. Served with tangy pineapple sauce.
Dancing Goats® image

 

Dancing Goats®

419 W. Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chilly Goat Latte
Chilly Goat Contains Dairy
Espresso Macchiato$3.10
Traditional 3.5oz beverage
Cappuccino$3.55
Traditional 6oz. beverage
Twain's Brewpub & Billiards image

 

Twain's Brewpub & Billiards

211 E Trinity Pl, Decatur

Avg 3.5 (393 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hamburger$13.00
Stone Mountain Cattle beef, sesame seed bun, lettuce, tomato, onion
Smoked Wings
Rubbed, smoked, fried & sauced!
Wings
Choose One Sauce.
If you choose more than one sauce, they will be mixed together.
If you would like two separate flavors, you must order 2 10 counts.
No split flavors
Tapas Desi image

 

Tapas Desi

1685 Church St, Decatur, GA 30033, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Desi Queso bites$11.00
Chicken Tikka$17.00
Tandoori chicken Momos$8.00
Fresh to Order image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

205 E Ponce De Leon Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.7 (6257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Salmon Entree$16.90
Roasted Corn Relish, Baby Greens, Your choice of: Fresh Coconut Curry Sauce OR Black Bean Orange Sauce
Southwest Salad$8.90
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, Fresh Roasted Corn, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Tortilla Crisps.
Recommended Dressing: Southwest Ranch
Mediterranean Salad$8.90
Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olive Salad, Grilled Onions, Toasted Almonds, Red Grapes, Fresh Herbs.
Recommended Dressing: Ginger Apricot
Hattie Maries Decatur image

 

Hattie Maries Decatur

130 Clairmont Avenue Ste 100, Decatur

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 smoked wings$8.49
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

545 N McDonough St, Decatur

Avg 4.8 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Athens Pizza image

 

Athens Pizza

1341 Clairmont Rd., Decatur

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Peri Peri Chicken - Decatur

4840 Flat Shoals Pkwy Suite- B, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Madras Mantra image

 

Madras Mantra

2179 Lawrenceville Hwy, STE A, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Dal Palak (VGN,GF)$12.00
Boiled yellow lentils and fresh spinach tempered with cumin, chili and other spices
Ghee Masala Dosai*$9.00
A golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe, cooked with Ghee, stuffed with spiced potatoes masala served with sambar & chutney
Paneer Makhani (GF)$13.00
Paneer cubes simmered in creamy onion and tomato gravy
The Corner Pub image

 

The Corner Pub

627 E College Ave., Suite D, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rainbow Trout$17.00
mashed potato, roasted broccoli, lemon, walnut butter
Fried Okra$4.50
cornemeal breaded and fried
Patty Melt$13.00
caramelized onion, pepper jack, beef patty, remoulade, butter toasted wheat
BOHO115 image

 

BOHO115

115 sycamore st, decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Ego n Phoxx

unknown, lithonia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Restaurant banner

 

SideChick

125 Clairemont Ave., Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Stir House Atlanta, LLC

425 Church Street, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Mezcalitos - Decatur

653 East Lake Dr, Decatur

No reviews yet
Takeout
