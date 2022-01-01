Decatur restaurants you'll love
Decatur's top cuisines
Must-try Decatur restaurants
BBQ
TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q
2759 E COLLEGE AVE, Decatur
|Popular items
|MAK BOWL
|$8.50
DOUBLE SIDE OF OUR CREAMY 5 CHEESE MAC TOPPED WITH CHOICE OF MEAT, QUESO, AND PICO.
|6 WINGS
|$9.00
6 JUMBO SMOKED WINGS. YOUR CHOICE OF DRY RUBBED OR TOSSED IN ONE OF OUR SIGNATURE SAUCES - ORIGINAL, SPICY, SWEET, OR OUR NEW HABANERO HOT.
|10 WINGS
|$15.00
10 JUMBO SMOKED WINGS. YOUR CHOICE OF DRY RUBBED OR TOSSED IN ONE OF OUR SIGNATURE SAUCES - ORIGINAL, SPICY, SWEET, OR OUR NEW HABANERO HOT.
BBQ
Taylor'd Bar-B-Q Catering
2759 E COLLEGE AVE, Decatur
|Popular items
|SMOKED HAM + 2 SIDES
|$155.00
16+ LB SMOKED HAM, CHOICE OF 2 SIDES
|CHERYL PARELLADA 12/21 TUE 430P P/U
|$125.00
CHERYL PARELLADA 12/21 TUE 430P P/U
90 WINGS
8z OG, 8z SW, 8z SP
12z RANCH, 12z BLUE CHEESE
|MARY ROSSER THU 1/13 3PM
|$170.00
MARY ROSSER THU 1/13 3PM DEL
495 E Pharr Road, Decatur, 30030
$30 - 2lb Pork
$30 - 2lb Chicken
$10 - 10 buns
$45 - Half Pan Mac
$30 - Half Pan Beans
$15 - Half Pan Creamy Slaw
$ 0 - Pint of Original Sauce
$10 - Delivery
$170 - Subtotal + 8% Sales Tax ($13.60)
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Arden's Garden
1248 Clairmont RD, Decatur
|Popular items
|Multigreen
|$3.85
Ingredients: Cucumbers, Celery, Spinach, Kale, Lemons.
|Lean and Green
|$3.85
Ingredients: Cucumbers, Celery, Green Apple Juice, Lemons, Spinach, Kale.
|Yoga*
|$3.85
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, apple juice, spinach, kale, distilled water, ginger, lemons
White Bull
123 East court square, Decatur
|Popular items
|Spaghetti
|$22.00
broccolini, olives, lemon, burrata, tobiko
|Duck Breast
|$40.00
kabocha, cauliflower, maitake, cherries, burnt orange
|Black Perciatelli
|$25.00
shrimp passata, ‘nduja, calabrian chili, breadcrumbs
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Po'Boy Shop
1369 Clairmont Rd, Decatur
|Popular items
|Shop Fries (regular)
|$2.49
Cajun seasoned "fries" - a cross between a steak fry and a chip
|Shrimp Po'Boy
Large shrimp served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus spicy remoulade
|CREATE YOUR OWN Combo Platter - Pick Any 2
|$15.99
Includes meat/seafood only - does NOT include a Po'Boy
Served with coleslaw, hush puppies, shop fries, & side of remoulade
(substitute the fries for a cup of red beans, gumbo or jambalaya for $2)
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Wahoo! Grill
1042 W College Ave, Decatur
|Popular items
|Sesame-Crusted Ahi Tuna*
|$24.00
ginger glaze, wasabi cream, mashed potatoes, wakami garnish
|Farmer's Salad*
|$4.00
local greens, bacon, tomato, cucumber
honey-balsamic dressing
|Yeast Rolls
|$3.00
herb butter
BBQ Cafe
310 East Howard Avenue, Decatur
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$13.00
flour tortilla, chorizo & potato, rice, beans, cheese, crema, pickled purple onion y cilantro
|Street Tacos (2)
|$8.00
2 tacos in corn tortillas with filling, cilantro y onion
|Salsa
|$1.50
Red table salsa
Farm Burger
410B West Ponce De Leon, Decatur
|Popular items
|Basket of Fries
|$4.25
A basket of our delicious hand-cut fries.
|Build Your Own Grassfed Beef Burger!
|$7.25
Start with our 1OO% grassfed & grass-finished beef patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
|Build Your Own Chicken Burger!
|$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
Mezcalito’s Cantina
653 East Lake Dr, Decatur
|Popular items
|Taco Special
|$4.00
Two tacos rice and beans OR side salad
|Chip and Salsas
|$3.00
Red and green salsas with chips
|Taquitos Dorados
|$13.00
Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, topped with lettuce, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and crema and avocado sauce. Served with our "Green" rice and side salad.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Grove Restaurant
2761 Lavista Rd, Decatur
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$12.00
|Kid Cheese Burger
|$4.25
|The Grove Chick
|$11.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Folk Art
174 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur
|Popular items
|GIANT BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$10.99
Your choice of whole hog or veggie sausage with cheddar, beans, and scrambled egg in a flour tortilla. Topped with avocado and cilantro, and served with salsa verde and rojo.
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
A Folk favorite! Fried chicken with collard green coleslaw. Comes with a side.
|FRIED GREEN TOMATOES
|$8.99
With bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing.
PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Cafe
2092 N. Decatur Road, Decatur
|Popular items
|A4 - Cha Gio
|$5.25
Mix of diced shrimp, ground pork, carrots, taro and clear noodles wrapped in a rice paper and fried until golden, served with tangy fish sauce.
|SS2 - Tom Kha
|$6.50
Chunks of chicken breasts with white mushrooms and cilantro in a richly flavored coconut milk and chicken broth seasoned with Thai spices, galangal, lemon grass and kaffir lime leaves.
|A8 - Cheese Puffs
|$6.25
Crispy wonton skin filled with crabmeat filament and cream cheese. Served with tangy pineapple sauce.
Dancing Goats®
419 W. Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur
|Popular items
|Chilly Goat Latte
Chilly Goat Contains Dairy
|Espresso Macchiato
|$3.10
Traditional 3.5oz beverage
|Cappuccino
|$3.55
Traditional 6oz. beverage
Twain's Brewpub & Billiards
211 E Trinity Pl, Decatur
|Popular items
|Hamburger
|$13.00
Stone Mountain Cattle beef, sesame seed bun, lettuce, tomato, onion
|Smoked Wings
Rubbed, smoked, fried & sauced!
|Wings
Choose One Sauce.
If you choose more than one sauce, they will be mixed together.
If you would like two separate flavors, you must order 2 10 counts.
No split flavors
Tapas Desi
1685 Church St, Decatur, GA 30033, Decatur
|Popular items
|Desi Queso bites
|$11.00
|Chicken Tikka
|$17.00
|Tandoori chicken Momos
|$8.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
205 E Ponce De Leon Ave, Decatur
|Popular items
|Grilled Salmon Entree
|$16.90
Roasted Corn Relish, Baby Greens, Your choice of: Fresh Coconut Curry Sauce OR Black Bean Orange Sauce
|Southwest Salad
|$8.90
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, Fresh Roasted Corn, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Tortilla Crisps.
Recommended Dressing: Southwest Ranch
|Mediterranean Salad
|$8.90
Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olive Salad, Grilled Onions, Toasted Almonds, Red Grapes, Fresh Herbs.
Recommended Dressing: Ginger Apricot
Hattie Maries Decatur
130 Clairmont Avenue Ste 100, Decatur
|Popular items
|6 smoked wings
|$8.49
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
545 N McDonough St, Decatur
Peri Peri Chicken - Decatur
4840 Flat Shoals Pkwy Suite- B, Decatur
Madras Mantra
2179 Lawrenceville Hwy, STE A, Decatur
|Popular items
|Dal Palak (VGN,GF)
|$12.00
Boiled yellow lentils and fresh spinach tempered with cumin, chili and other spices
|Ghee Masala Dosai*
|$9.00
A golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe, cooked with Ghee, stuffed with spiced potatoes masala served with sambar & chutney
|Paneer Makhani (GF)
|$13.00
Paneer cubes simmered in creamy onion and tomato gravy
The Corner Pub
627 E College Ave., Suite D, Decatur
|Popular items
|Rainbow Trout
|$17.00
mashed potato, roasted broccoli, lemon, walnut butter
|Fried Okra
|$4.50
cornemeal breaded and fried
|Patty Melt
|$13.00
caramelized onion, pepper jack, beef patty, remoulade, butter toasted wheat
BOHO115
115 sycamore st, decatur
Ego n Phoxx
unknown, lithonia
SideChick
125 Clairemont Ave., Decatur
Stir House Atlanta, LLC
425 Church Street, Decatur
Mezcalitos - Decatur
653 East Lake Dr, Decatur