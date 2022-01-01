Decatur BBQ restaurants you'll love

Must-try BBQ restaurants in Decatur

TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q image

BBQ

TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q

2759 E COLLEGE AVE, Decatur

Avg 4 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MAK BOWL$8.50
DOUBLE SIDE OF OUR CREAMY 5 CHEESE MAC TOPPED WITH CHOICE OF MEAT, QUESO, AND PICO.
6 WINGS$9.00
6 JUMBO SMOKED WINGS. YOUR CHOICE OF DRY RUBBED OR TOSSED IN ONE OF OUR SIGNATURE SAUCES - ORIGINAL, SPICY, SWEET, OR OUR NEW HABANERO HOT.
10 WINGS$15.00
10 JUMBO SMOKED WINGS. YOUR CHOICE OF DRY RUBBED OR TOSSED IN ONE OF OUR SIGNATURE SAUCES - ORIGINAL, SPICY, SWEET, OR OUR NEW HABANERO HOT.
More about TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q
Taylor'd Bar-B-Q Catering image

BBQ

Taylor'd Bar-B-Q Catering

2759 E COLLEGE AVE, Decatur

Avg 4 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SMOKED HAM + 2 SIDES$155.00
16+ LB SMOKED HAM, CHOICE OF 2 SIDES
CHERYL PARELLADA 12/21 TUE 430P P/U$125.00
CHERYL PARELLADA 12/21 TUE 430P P/U
90 WINGS
8z OG, 8z SW, 8z SP
12z RANCH, 12z BLUE CHEESE
REGINA LANE 12/24 FRI 11AM PICKUP$105.00
REGINA LANE 12/24 FRI 11AM PICKUP
404-993-7497
$105 - 15 ORDERS BRISKET EGG ROLLS
More about Taylor'd Bar-B-Q Catering
BBQ Cafe image

 

BBQ Cafe

310 East Howard Avenue, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Street Tacos (2)$8.00
2 tacos in corn tortillas with filling, cilantro y onion
Mantecada$2.50
Muffin with a hint of almond. Perfect with Café de Olla!
Empanada$4.00
Empanada filled with Mexican picadillo of ground beef, peas, onions, y tomatillo with side of jalapeño cilantro crema.
More about BBQ Cafe
Hattie Maries Decatur image

 

Hattie Maries Decatur

130 Clairmont Avenue Ste 100, Decatur

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 smoked wings$8.49
More about Hattie Maries Decatur

