Decatur BBQ restaurants you'll love

BBQ
TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q
2759 E COLLEGE AVE, Decatur
|Popular items
|MAK BOWL
|$8.50
DOUBLE SIDE OF OUR CREAMY 5 CHEESE MAC TOPPED WITH CHOICE OF MEAT, QUESO, AND PICO.
|6 WINGS
|$9.00
6 JUMBO SMOKED WINGS. YOUR CHOICE OF DRY RUBBED OR TOSSED IN ONE OF OUR SIGNATURE SAUCES - ORIGINAL, SPICY, SWEET, OR OUR NEW HABANERO HOT.
|10 WINGS
|$15.00
10 JUMBO SMOKED WINGS. YOUR CHOICE OF DRY RUBBED OR TOSSED IN ONE OF OUR SIGNATURE SAUCES - ORIGINAL, SPICY, SWEET, OR OUR NEW HABANERO HOT.
BBQ
Taylor'd Bar-B-Q Catering
2759 E COLLEGE AVE, Decatur
|Popular items
|SMOKED HAM + 2 SIDES
|$155.00
16+ LB SMOKED HAM, CHOICE OF 2 SIDES
BBQ Cafe
310 East Howard Avenue, Decatur
|Popular items
|Street Tacos (2)
|$8.00
2 tacos in corn tortillas with filling, cilantro y onion
|Mantecada
|$2.50
Muffin with a hint of almond. Perfect with Café de Olla!
|Empanada
|$4.00
Empanada filled with Mexican picadillo of ground beef, peas, onions, y tomatillo with side of jalapeño cilantro crema.