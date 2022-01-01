Decatur Southern restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Grove Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Grove Restaurant

2761 Lavista Rd, Decatur

Avg 4.2 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak$12.50
6 Wings$10.50
Kid Cheese Burger$4.25
More about The Grove Restaurant
Folk Art image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Folk Art

174 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.1 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GIANT BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.99
Your choice of whole hog or veggie sausage with cheddar, beans, and scrambled egg in a flour tortilla. Topped with avocado and cilantro, and served with salsa verde and rojo.
EGGS BENEDICT$11.99
English muffin topped with your choice of protein, grilled tomato, sauteed spinach, poached egg, and house hollandaise.
FOWL PLAY$13.99
Fried chicken and house made waffle topped with whiskey-peach compote.
More about Folk Art
Hattie Maries Decatur image

 

Hattie Maries Decatur

130 Clairmont Avenue Ste 100, Decatur

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 smoked wings$8.49
More about Hattie Maries Decatur

