Decatur Southern restaurants you'll love
Must-try Southern restaurants in Decatur
More about The Grove Restaurant
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Grove Restaurant
2761 Lavista Rd, Decatur
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak
|$12.50
|6 Wings
|$10.50
|Kid Cheese Burger
|$4.25
More about Folk Art
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Folk Art
174 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur
|Popular items
|GIANT BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$10.99
Your choice of whole hog or veggie sausage with cheddar, beans, and scrambled egg in a flour tortilla. Topped with avocado and cilantro, and served with salsa verde and rojo.
|EGGS BENEDICT
|$11.99
English muffin topped with your choice of protein, grilled tomato, sauteed spinach, poached egg, and house hollandaise.
|FOWL PLAY
|$13.99
Fried chicken and house made waffle topped with whiskey-peach compote.