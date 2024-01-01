Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Baked potato soup in
Decatur
/
Decatur
/
Baked Potato Soup
Decatur restaurants that serve baked potato soup
BBQ
TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q
2759 E COLLEGE AVE, Decatur
Avg 4
(31 reviews)
BAKED POTATO SOUP
$5.00
More about TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q
Benchwarmers- DECATUR - 240 W. Ponce de Leon Ave
240 W. Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur
No reviews yet
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
$0.00
Benchwarmers creamy potato soup topped with melted cheese,bacon and green onions. Served with garlic toast.
Cup/$4.99 Bowl/$5.99
More about Benchwarmers- DECATUR - 240 W. Ponce de Leon Ave
