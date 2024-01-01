Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baked potato soup in Decatur

Go
Decatur restaurants
Toast

Decatur restaurants that serve baked potato soup

TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q image

BBQ

TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q

2759 E COLLEGE AVE, Decatur

Avg 4 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BAKED POTATO SOUP$5.00
More about TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q
Item pic

 

Benchwarmers- DECATUR - 240 W. Ponce de Leon Ave

240 W. Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded Baked Potato Soup$0.00
Benchwarmers creamy potato soup topped with melted cheese,bacon and green onions. Served with garlic toast.
Cup/$4.99 Bowl/$5.99
More about Benchwarmers- DECATUR - 240 W. Ponce de Leon Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Decatur

Green Beans

Quesadillas

Mac And Cheese

Grits

Salmon Salad

Carbonara

Patty Melts

Vada

Map

More near Decatur to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (916 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Morrow

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (916 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (30 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1445 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1363 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston