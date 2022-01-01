Burritos in Decatur
Decatur restaurants that serve burritos
BBQ Cafe
310 East Howard Avenue, Decatur
|Burrito
|$13.00
flour tortilla, asada, rice, beans, cheese, jalapeño & cilantro aioli, green onions
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Folk Art
174 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur
|GIANT BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$10.99
Your choice of whole hog or veggie sausage with cheddar, beans, and scrambled egg in a flour tortilla. Topped with avocado and cilantro, and served with salsa verde and rojo.