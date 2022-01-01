Burritos in Decatur

BBQ Cafe

310 East Howard Avenue, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito$13.00
flour tortilla, asada, rice, beans, cheese, jalapeño & cilantro aioli, green onions
More about BBQ Cafe
GIANT BREAKFAST BURRITO image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Folk Art

174 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.1 (140 reviews)
Takeout
GIANT BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.99
Your choice of whole hog or veggie sausage with cheddar, beans, and scrambled egg in a flour tortilla. Topped with avocado and cilantro, and served with salsa verde and rojo.
More about Folk Art

