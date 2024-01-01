Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Decatur

Go
Decatur restaurants
Toast

Decatur restaurants that serve carne asada

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Po'Boy Shop - Decatur, Georgia

1369 Clairmont Rd, Decatur

Avg 4.7 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Torta Po'Boy$13.99
Like a Mexican Torta BUT on better bread! 
Shaved ribeye, grilled and topped with shop-made guacamole, queso fresco, lettuce, tomato, mayo and a smear of our Camellia “refried” beans on the famous Leidenheimer bread. Delicioso!!
More about The Po'Boy Shop - Decatur, Georgia
Item pic

 

Mezcalito’s Cantina - Decatur

653 East Lake Dr, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$19.00
More about Mezcalito’s Cantina - Decatur

Browse other tasty dishes in Decatur

French Toast

Grilled Chicken

Pasta Salad

Chef Salad

Paratha

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Decatur to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (916 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Morrow

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (916 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (30 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1445 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1363 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston