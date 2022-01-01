Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Decatur

Decatur restaurants
Decatur restaurants that serve chile relleno

La Chiquiada

110 West Trinity Place, Decatur

Chile Relleno$14.00
shallow fried poblano pepper, queso, red salsa
Mezcalito’s Cantina - Decatur

653 East Lake Dr, Decatur

Chile Relleno$18.00
A fresh roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with pulled chicken, mushrooms, onions and cheese, topped with goat cheese sauce and cilantro. Served with green rice and black beans.
Veggie Roasted Chile Relleno$12.00
Roasted Poblano stuffed with veggies of carrots, tomatoes, zucchini , corn, squash, onions, and peppers with Monteray cheese, topped with cilantro, green mole, and red sauce and our "Green" rice and beans.
