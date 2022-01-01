Chile relleno in Decatur
La Chiquiada
110 West Trinity Place, Decatur
|Chile Relleno
|$14.00
shallow fried poblano pepper, queso, red salsa
Mezcalito’s Cantina - Decatur
653 East Lake Dr, Decatur
|Chile Relleno
|$18.00
A fresh roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with pulled chicken, mushrooms, onions and cheese, topped with goat cheese sauce and cilantro. Served with green rice and black beans.
|Veggie Roasted Chile Relleno
|$12.00
Roasted Poblano stuffed with veggies of carrots, tomatoes, zucchini , corn, squash, onions, and peppers with Monteray cheese, topped with cilantro, green mole, and red sauce and our "Green" rice and beans.