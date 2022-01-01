Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Decatur

Decatur restaurants
Toast

Decatur restaurants that serve chili

The Grove Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Grove Restaurant

2761 Lavista Rd, Decatur

Avg 4.2 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Nachos$10.00
Bowl Homemade Chili$6.00
Cup Homemade Chili$4.00
More about The Grove Restaurant
Folk Art image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Folk Art

174 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.1 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Cup Chili$2.99
ROASTED PORK & CHILI VERDE$14.99
Roasted pork with charred chillies and crumbled queso topped with scrambled eggs.
PORK CHILI$4.99
More about Folk Art
Twain's Brewpub & Billiards image

 

Twain's Brewpub & Billiards

211 E Trinity Pl, Decatur

Avg 3.5 (393 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetarian Chili
3 bean chili
More about Twain's Brewpub & Billiards

