Chocolate chip cookies in Decatur
Decatur restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about Butter and Cream - Decatur - 416 Church St
Butter and Cream - Decatur - 416 Church St
416 Church St, Decatur
|The Munchies on Caramel Chocolate Potato Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich (N) (G)
|$8.50
|Dairy Free Vanilla on Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich (G)
|$8.50
Dairy Free Vanilla with Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich (G)
|Vanilla on Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich (G)
|$8.50
Ice cream hugged by two house-made cookies. Vanilla with Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich (G)