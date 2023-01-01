Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Decatur

Decatur restaurants
Decatur restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Kafenio Avondale

2700 E College Ave, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Kafenio Avondale
Butter and Cream - Decatur - 416 Church St

416 Church St, Decatur

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Munchies on Caramel Chocolate Potato Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich (N) (G)$8.50
Dairy Free Vanilla on Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich (G)$8.50
Dairy Free Vanilla with Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich (G)
Vanilla on Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich (G)$8.50
Ice cream hugged by two house-made cookies. Vanilla with Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich (G)
More about Butter and Cream - Decatur - 416 Church St

