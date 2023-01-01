Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Decatur

Decatur restaurants
Decatur restaurants that serve clams

BOHO115 image

 

BOHO115 - 115 sycamore st

115 sycamore st, decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boho Clam Chowder$0.00
More about BOHO115 - 115 sycamore st
Banner pic

 

Leon’s Full Service - 131 E Ponce De Leon Ave

131 E Ponce De Leon Ave, Decatur

No reviews yet
Takeout
Littleneck Clams Pan Seared Chorizo$22.00
tomato bouillabaisse, chorizo,
shaved fennel, evoo, sourdough
More about Leon’s Full Service - 131 E Ponce De Leon Ave

