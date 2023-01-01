Clams in Decatur

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Decatur restaurants that serve clams
BOHO115 - 115 sycamore st
115 sycamore st, decatur
No reviews yet
Boho Clam Chowder
$0.00
More about BOHO115 - 115 sycamore st
Leon’s Full Service - 131 E Ponce De Leon Ave
131 E Ponce De Leon Ave, Decatur
No reviews yet
Littleneck Clams Pan Seared Chorizo
$22.00
tomato bouillabaisse, chorizo,
shaved fennel, evoo, sourdough
More about Leon’s Full Service - 131 E Ponce De Leon Ave
