Collard greens in Decatur

Decatur restaurants that serve collard greens
BBQ
TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q
2759 E COLLEGE AVE, Decatur
Avg 4
(31 reviews)
COLLARD GREENS
$4.00
SLOW COOKED AND FLAVORED WITH PORKY GOODNESS
More about TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Wahoo! Grill
1042 W College Ave, Decatur
Avg 4.4
(1751 reviews)
Collard Greens
$6.00
More about Wahoo! Grill
