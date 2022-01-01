Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Collard greens in Decatur

Decatur restaurants
Decatur restaurants that serve collard greens

BBQ

TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q

2759 E COLLEGE AVE, Decatur

Avg 4 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
COLLARD GREENS$4.00
SLOW COOKED AND FLAVORED WITH PORKY GOODNESS
More about TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q
SEAFOOD • GRILL

Wahoo! Grill

1042 W College Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.4 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Collard Greens$6.00
More about Wahoo! Grill

