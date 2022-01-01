Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Decatur

Go
Decatur restaurants
Toast

Decatur restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal image

 

Farm Burger

410B West Ponce De Leon, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal$5.99
Crispy chicken strips with a side of honey mustard. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
Crispy Chicken Tenders$5.25
Crispy chicken strips on skewers with a side of honey mustard.
More about Farm Burger
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

205 E Ponce De Leon Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.7 (6257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken$9.90
Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken, Baby Greens, Two Cheeses, Honey Mustard
Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken Tenders$3.90
Half Crispy Spicy Tenderloins of Chicken Panini$10.50
Spicy Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken Tossed In Our Signature Smokey Spice, Baby Greens, Two Cheeses, Ranch
More about Fresh to Order

Browse other tasty dishes in Decatur

Grits

Bread Pudding

Tortas

Jambalaya

Cookies

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Decatur to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Morrow

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (838 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston