Curry in Decatur

Madras Mantra

2179 Lawrenceville Hwy, STE A, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eggplant Potato Curry (VGN,GF)$12.00
Indian eggplant and potato cooked with South Indian spices
More about Madras Mantra
Item pic

PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Cafe

2092 N. Decatur Road, Decatur

Avg 4.5 (1363 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
AD13 - Panang Curry Dinner$14.95
Your choice of meat simmered in a mild coconut milk curry with bell peppers and fragranced by fresh basil and kaffir lime leaves.
AD13 - Panang Curry Lunch$12.44
Your choice of meat simmered in a mild coconut milk curry with bell peppers and fragranced by fresh basil and kaffir lime leaves.
AD15 - Green Curry Lunch$12.44
Your choice of meat simmered in a sweet and spicy coconut milk curry accompanied by fresh basil leaves, Chinese eggplant, bamboo shoots, and bell peppers.
More about Saigon Cafe

