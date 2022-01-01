Curry in Decatur
Decatur restaurants that serve curry
Madras Mantra
2179 Lawrenceville Hwy, STE A, Decatur
|Eggplant Potato Curry (VGN,GF)
|$12.00
Indian eggplant and potato cooked with South Indian spices
PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Cafe
2092 N. Decatur Road, Decatur
|AD13 - Panang Curry Dinner
|$14.95
Your choice of meat simmered in a mild coconut milk curry with bell peppers and fragranced by fresh basil and kaffir lime leaves.
|AD13 - Panang Curry Lunch
|$12.44
Your choice of meat simmered in a mild coconut milk curry with bell peppers and fragranced by fresh basil and kaffir lime leaves.
|AD15 - Green Curry Lunch
|$12.44
Your choice of meat simmered in a sweet and spicy coconut milk curry accompanied by fresh basil leaves, Chinese eggplant, bamboo shoots, and bell peppers.