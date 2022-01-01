Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Eggplant parm in
Decatur
/
Decatur
/
Eggplant Parm
Decatur restaurants that serve eggplant parm
Corner Slice
902 West College Ave, Decatur
No reviews yet
Eggplant Parm
$12.00
House baked bread, hand breaded and fried eggplant, marinara, cheeses
More about Corner Slice
Athens Pizza - 1341 Clairmont Rd.
1341 Clairmont Rd., Decatur
No reviews yet
EGGPLANT PARM SUB
$9.95
More about Athens Pizza - 1341 Clairmont Rd.
