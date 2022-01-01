Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Decatur

Go
Decatur restaurants
Decatur restaurants that serve enchiladas

Main pic

 

La Chiquiada

110 West Trinity Place, Decatur

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchilada$14.00
More about La Chiquiada
Item pic

 

Mezcalito’s Cantina - Decatur

653 East Lake Dr, Decatur

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Enchiladas$16.00
Corn tortillas filled with our slow cooked brisket, cilantro and our house-made goat cheese sauce. Served with black beans and "Green" rice
Fresh Veggies Enchiladas$12.00
Corn tortillas filled with our house veggie mix of zucchini, squash, onions, tomatoes, corn, carrots and peppers, cilantro, Monteray Jack cheese, and our signature Roasted Red Pepper sauce
Steak Enchiladas$15.00
Steak & Goat Cheese Enchiladas - flour tortillas filled with fresh spinach & Mole Rojo with steak and Goat cheese
More about Mezcalito’s Cantina - Decatur

