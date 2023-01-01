Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish tacos in
Decatur
/
Decatur
/
Fish Tacos
Decatur restaurants that serve fish tacos
La Chiquiada
110 West Trinity Place, Decatur
No reviews yet
Fish Taco
$6.50
More about La Chiquiada
Napoleon's Grill - 2836 Lavista Road, Ste. A
2836 Lavista Road, Ste. A1, Decatur
No reviews yet
Fish Taco
$4.99
Fried or Grilled served with coleslaw, caper tartar sauce, jalapenos
Fish Taco
$4.99
Fried or Grilled served with coleslaw, caper tartar sauce, jalapenos
More about Napoleon's Grill - 2836 Lavista Road, Ste. A
