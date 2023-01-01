Fish tacos in Decatur

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Main pic

 

La Chiquiada

110 West Trinity Place, Decatur

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$6.50
More about La Chiquiada
Consumer pic

 

Napoleon's Grill - 2836 Lavista Road, Ste. A

2836 Lavista Road, Ste. A1, Decatur

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$4.99
Fried or Grilled served with coleslaw, caper tartar sauce, jalapenos
Fish Taco$4.99
Fried or Grilled served with coleslaw, caper tartar sauce, jalapenos
More about Napoleon's Grill - 2836 Lavista Road, Ste. A

