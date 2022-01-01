Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Decatur

Decatur restaurants
Decatur restaurants that serve flautas

BBQ Cafe image

 

BBQ Cafe

310 East Howard Avenue, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flautas Plate$14.00
Three flautas topped with lettuce, crema y cotija, served with rice and beans. Your choice of filling: papa (seasoned potatoes) or deshebrada (shredded slow cookedbeef).
More about BBQ Cafe
Item pic

 

Mezcalito’s Cantina

653 East Lake Dr, Decatur

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Flautas$13.00
2 fried flour tortillas filled stuffed with brisket and Monteray cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, Cotija cheese, onions, avocado sauce and sliced avocados. Served with beans and rice.
Fish Flautas$14.00
Three fried flour tortillas stuffed with grilled salmon, black beans and cilantro, topped with creamy pico de gallo sauce and cilantro and served with "Green" rice and black beans.
More about Mezcalito’s Cantina

