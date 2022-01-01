Flautas in Decatur
Decatur restaurants that serve flautas
More about BBQ Cafe
BBQ Cafe
310 East Howard Avenue, Decatur
|Flautas Plate
|$14.00
Three flautas topped with lettuce, crema y cotija, served with rice and beans. Your choice of filling: papa (seasoned potatoes) or deshebrada (shredded slow cookedbeef).
More about Mezcalito’s Cantina
Mezcalito’s Cantina
653 East Lake Dr, Decatur
|Brisket Flautas
|$13.00
2 fried flour tortillas filled stuffed with brisket and Monteray cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, Cotija cheese, onions, avocado sauce and sliced avocados. Served with beans and rice.
|Fish Flautas
|$14.00
Three fried flour tortillas stuffed with grilled salmon, black beans and cilantro, topped with creamy pico de gallo sauce and cilantro and served with "Green" rice and black beans.