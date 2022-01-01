French fries in Decatur
Decatur restaurants that serve french fries
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Po'Boy Shop
1369 Clairmont Rd, Decatur
|French Fry and Gravy Po'Boy - 10" Only
|$7.99
"The Original Po' Boy" stuffed with fries and gravy; served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo)
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Wahoo! Grill
1042 W College Ave, Decatur
|Truffle French Fries
|$8.00
white truffle oil drizzle, shaved parmigiano-reggiano
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Folk Art
174 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur
|HAND CUT FRENCH FRIES
|$6.00