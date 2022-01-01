Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Decatur

Go
Decatur restaurants
Toast

Decatur restaurants that serve french fries

The Po'Boy Shop image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Po'Boy Shop

1369 Clairmont Rd, Decatur

Avg 4.7 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fry and Gravy Po'Boy - 10" Only$7.99
"The Original Po' Boy" stuffed with fries and gravy; served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo)
More about The Po'Boy Shop
Wahoo! Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Wahoo! Grill

1042 W College Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.4 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Truffle French Fries$8.00
white truffle oil drizzle, shaved parmigiano-reggiano
More about Wahoo! Grill
Folk Art image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Folk Art

174 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.1 (140 reviews)
Takeout
HAND CUT FRENCH FRIES$6.00
More about Folk Art
BG pic

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

2125 N Decatur Rd, Decatur

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$2.95
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food

Browse other tasty dishes in Decatur

Chicken Wraps

Chips And Salsa

Cheesecake

Black Bean Burgers

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Bread Pudding

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Decatur to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Morrow

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (838 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston