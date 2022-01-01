Fried rice in Decatur
PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Cafe - Decatur
2092 N. Decatur Road, Decatur
|FR1 Saigon Fried Rice
|$14.95
In a sesame oil-based and light brown seasoning sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with scrambled eggs, peas, carrots and diced onions.
|FR3 Pineapple Fried Rice
|$14.95
In a Thai curry powder flavored sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with sweet pineapple chunks, sliced bell peppers and diced onions.
|Fried Rice
|$2.75