Fried rice in Decatur

Decatur restaurants
Decatur restaurants that serve fried rice

PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Cafe - Decatur

2092 N. Decatur Road, Decatur

Avg 4.5 (1363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FR1 Saigon Fried Rice$14.95
In a sesame oil-based and light brown seasoning sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with scrambled eggs, peas, carrots and diced onions.
FR3 Pineapple Fried Rice$14.95
In a Thai curry powder flavored sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with sweet pineapple chunks, sliced bell peppers and diced onions.
Fried Rice$2.75
More about Saigon Cafe - Decatur
Kailash Parbat

1685 Church Street, North Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SCHEZWAN FRIED RICE$11.99
French beans and carrots in fried rice tossed in
spicy schezwan sauce
More about Kailash Parbat

