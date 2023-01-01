Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Decatur

Go
Decatur restaurants
Toast

Decatur restaurants that serve garlic bread

Item pic

 

Athens Pizza - 1341 Clairmont Rd.

1341 Clairmont Rd., Decatur

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD$5.95
GARLIC BREAD$4.95
More about Athens Pizza - 1341 Clairmont Rd.
Consumer pic

 

Fletcher's Restaurant & Bar Decatur

2801 Candler Rd. #38, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2pc Garlic Bread$1.25
More about Fletcher's Restaurant & Bar Decatur

Browse other tasty dishes in Decatur

Fritters

Burritos

Greek Salad

Po Boy

Green Beans

Grits

Chapati

Mango Lassi

Map

More near Decatur to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (729 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Morrow

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (729 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1119 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1081 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston