Garlic naan in Decatur

Decatur restaurants
Decatur restaurants that serve garlic naan

Consumer pic

 

Madras Mantra - Decatur

2179 Lawrenceville Hwy, STE A, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Naan$4.00
Fresh tandoor baked white flour garlic bread
More about Madras Mantra - Decatur
Item pic

 

Kailash Parbat

1685 Church Street, North Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GARLIC NAAN$3.49
More about Kailash Parbat

