Grilled steaks in Decatur

Decatur restaurants
Decatur restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Item pic

 

Mezcalito’s Cantina

653 East Lake Dr, Decatur

No reviews yet
Takeout
S Grilled Steak Quesadilla$14.00
A large flour tortilla filled with steak Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.
Order Grilled Steak$5.00
More about Mezcalito’s Cantina
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

205 E Ponce De Leon Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.7 (6257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Prime Steak$5.90
Grilled Prime Steak Panini$11.90
Savory Tender Steak, Roasted Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramelzied Onions, Baby Greens, Horseradish Aioli
*Grilled Prime Steak Family Meal for 4$59.99
More about Fresh to Order

