Grits in Decatur

Decatur restaurants
Toast

Decatur restaurants that serve grits

9565e4e7-6b04-4e73-b258-ac4a25f4a7df image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Wahoo! Grill

1042 W College Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.4 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Charleston Shrimp & Grits$22.00
5 shrimp in spicy tomato cream over stone ground white cheddar grits
More about Wahoo! Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Folk Art

174 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.1 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$3.00
CORN GRITS WITH CHEESE$4.95
GRIT FRITTERS$5.99
House made grits with cheddar cheese and jalapeños, deep fried and served with house made peach-habanero jam.
More about Folk Art
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

205 E Ponce De Leon Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.7 (6257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Jack Grit Cake$4.50
More about Fresh to Order

