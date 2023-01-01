Gumbo in Decatur

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

BBQ

TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q

2759 E COLLEGE AVE, Decatur

Avg 4 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GUMBO$0.00
CAJUN STYLE CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO. PEPPERS, ONIONS, CELERY, ANDOUILLE, CHICKEN. NO SEAFOOD, NO OKRA.
More about TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q
The Po'Boy Shop image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Po'Boy Shop - Decatur, Georgia

1369 Clairmont Rd, Decatur

Avg 4.7 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp and Andouille Gumbo (Bowl)$11.99
Gulf shrimp and andouille sausage in a dark roux gumbo over rice
Shrimp and Andouille Gumbo (Cup)$6.99
Gulf shrimp and andouille sausage in a dark roux gumbo over rice
More about The Po'Boy Shop - Decatur, Georgia

