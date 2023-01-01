Gumbo in Decatur
Decatur restaurants that serve gumbo
BBQ
TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q
2759 E COLLEGE AVE, Decatur
|GUMBO
|$0.00
CAJUN STYLE CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO. PEPPERS, ONIONS, CELERY, ANDOUILLE, CHICKEN. NO SEAFOOD, NO OKRA.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Po'Boy Shop - Decatur, Georgia
1369 Clairmont Rd, Decatur
|Shrimp and Andouille Gumbo (Bowl)
|$11.99
Gulf shrimp and andouille sausage in a dark roux gumbo over rice
|Shrimp and Andouille Gumbo (Cup)
|$6.99
Gulf shrimp and andouille sausage in a dark roux gumbo over rice