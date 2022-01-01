Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lassi in Decatur

Go
Decatur restaurants
Toast

Decatur restaurants that serve lassi

Consumer pic

 

Madras Mantra - Decatur

2179 Lawrenceville Hwy, STE A, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Lassi$5.00
More about Madras Mantra - Decatur
Item pic

 

Chai Pani - Decatur

406 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Lassi$4.49
Lassi with fresh cream, rose water, and saffron. Topped with chopped almonds
Salt Lassi$3.99
Lassi seasoned with roasted cumin and black rock salt. Topped with cumin powder
Mango Lassi$4.99
Refreshing yogurt drink with sweet mango pulp and cardamom
More about Chai Pani - Decatur

Browse other tasty dishes in Decatur

Avocado Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Steak Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken

Samosa

French Fries

Po Boy

Curry

Map

More near Decatur to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Morrow

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (863 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (871 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston