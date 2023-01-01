Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lobsters in
Decatur
/
Decatur
/
Lobsters
Decatur restaurants that serve lobsters
BOHO115 - 115 sycamore st
115 sycamore st, decatur
No reviews yet
Lobster Taco
$24.00
More about BOHO115 - 115 sycamore st
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Wahoo! Grill
1042 W College Ave, Decatur
Avg 4.4
(1751 reviews)
Creamy lobster risotto
$38.00
Green peas, garlic, shallot, gruyere, tomato
More about Wahoo! Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Decatur
Roti
Chicken Rolls
Corn Chowder
Pudding
Cheese Pizza
Spaghetti
Jambalaya
Chile Relleno
More near Decatur to explore
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(751 restaurants)
Norcross
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Smyrna
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Tucker
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Lithonia
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Lilburn
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Morrow
No reviews yet
Forest Park
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(751 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Athens
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Macon
Avg 4.9
(17 restaurants)
Milledgeville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1131 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1110 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston