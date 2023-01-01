Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Decatur

Decatur restaurants
Decatur restaurants that serve mahi mahi

White Bull image

 

White Bull - 123 East court square

123 East court square, Decatur

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steelhead Trout$34.00
More about White Bull - 123 East court square
Wahoo! Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Wahoo! Grill

1042 W College Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.4 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mahi Sofrito$30.00
Grilled Atlantic Wahoo, sofrito sauce, saffron rice, sautéed asparagus
More about Wahoo! Grill

