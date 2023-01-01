Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mahi mahi in
Decatur
/
Decatur
/
Mahi Mahi
Decatur restaurants that serve mahi mahi
White Bull - 123 East court square
123 East court square, Decatur
No reviews yet
Steelhead Trout
$34.00
More about White Bull - 123 East court square
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Wahoo! Grill
1042 W College Ave, Decatur
Avg 4.4
(1751 reviews)
Mahi Sofrito
$30.00
Grilled Atlantic Wahoo, sofrito sauce, saffron rice, sautéed asparagus
More about Wahoo! Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Decatur
Taquitos
Rice Bowls
Crab Cakes
Pudding
Brownie Sundaes
Grilled Chicken
Banana Pudding
Cheesecake
More near Decatur to explore
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(706 restaurants)
Norcross
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Smyrna
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Tucker
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Lilburn
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Morrow
No reviews yet
Lithonia
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Forest Park
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(706 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Athens
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Macon
Avg 4.9
(12 restaurants)
Milledgeville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(94 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1089 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1058 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(281 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(146 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(164 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston