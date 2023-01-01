Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Octopus in
Decatur
/
Decatur
/
Octopus
Decatur restaurants that serve octopus
BOHO115 - 115 sycamore st
115 sycamore st, decatur
No reviews yet
Octopus and Chorizo
$29.00
More about BOHO115 - 115 sycamore st
White Bull - 123 East court square
123 East court square, Decatur
No reviews yet
Baby Octopus
$17.00
Octopus
$16.00
More about White Bull - 123 East court square
