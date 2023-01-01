Octopus in Decatur

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

BOHO115 image

 

BOHO115 - 115 sycamore st

115 sycamore st, decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Octopus and Chorizo$29.00
More about BOHO115 - 115 sycamore st
White Bull image

 

White Bull - 123 East court square

123 East court square, Decatur

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baby Octopus$17.00
Octopus$16.00
More about White Bull - 123 East court square

