Pappardelle in Decatur

Decatur restaurants that serve pappardelle
White Bull - 123 East court square
123 East court square, Decatur
No reviews yet
Cresc'tajat
$24.00
More about White Bull - 123 East court square
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Wahoo! Grill
1042 W College Ave, Decatur
Avg 4.4
(1751 reviews)
Pappardelle Short Rib
$31.00
More about Wahoo! Grill
