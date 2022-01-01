Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Decatur

Go
Decatur restaurants
Toast

Decatur restaurants that serve pies

TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q image

BBQ

TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q

2759 E COLLEGE AVE, Decatur

Avg 4 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SWEET POTATO PIE$5.00
PECAN PIE$5.00
More about TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q
Arden's Garden image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Arden's Garden

1248 Clairmont RD, Decatur

Avg 4.7 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Fruit Pie Smoothie$8.95
Ingredients: Apple juice, Peaches, Nuts.
More about Arden's Garden
The Po'Boy Shop image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Po'Boy Shop

1369 Clairmont Rd, Decatur

Avg 4.7 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crawfish Pies (3)$9.99
Crawfish and a spicy sauce in a flaky pastry (like a Cajun empananda)
Cajun Meat Pies (3)$7.99
Spicy ground beef in a flaky pastry (like a Cajun empananda)
More about The Po'Boy Shop
The Grove Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Grove Restaurant

2761 Lavista Rd, Decatur

Avg 4.2 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Pie$5.00
Key Lime Pie$5.00
More about The Grove Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Folk Art

174 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.1 (140 reviews)
Takeout
MINI CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER PIE$4.99
MINI KEY LIME PIE$4.99
More about Folk Art

Browse other tasty dishes in Decatur

Chili

Chips And Salsa

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Soup

Grits

Chicken Wraps

Quesadillas

Veggie Quesadillas

Map

More near Decatur to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Morrow

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (838 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston