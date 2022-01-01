Pies in Decatur
Decatur restaurants that serve pies
More about TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q
BBQ
TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q
2759 E COLLEGE AVE, Decatur
|SWEET POTATO PIE
|$5.00
|PECAN PIE
|$5.00
More about Arden's Garden
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Arden's Garden
1248 Clairmont RD, Decatur
|Fruit Pie Smoothie
|$8.95
Ingredients: Apple juice, Peaches, Nuts.
More about The Po'Boy Shop
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Po'Boy Shop
1369 Clairmont Rd, Decatur
|Crawfish Pies (3)
|$9.99
Crawfish and a spicy sauce in a flaky pastry (like a Cajun empananda)
|Cajun Meat Pies (3)
|$7.99
Spicy ground beef in a flaky pastry (like a Cajun empananda)
More about The Grove Restaurant
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Grove Restaurant
2761 Lavista Rd, Decatur
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$5.00
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.00