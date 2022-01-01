Po boy in Decatur
Decatur restaurants that serve po boy
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Po'Boy Shop
1369 Clairmont Rd, Decatur
|Popcorn Shrimp Po'Boy
|$11.99
Medium shrimp served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus spicy remoulade
|Crystal'd Shrimp Po'Boy
Fried shrimp tossed in Crystal hot sauce dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus blue cheese or ranch
|Ham & Cheese Po'Boy
Served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus American cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Folk Art
174 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur
|SHRIMP PO'BOY
|$14.99
Hoagie roll with fried shrimp and pickles, mixed greens, tomato, house tartar sauce and creole mustard aioli. Comes with a side.