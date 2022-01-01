Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Decatur

Decatur restaurants
Decatur restaurants that serve po boy

The Po'Boy Shop image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Po'Boy Shop

1369 Clairmont Rd, Decatur

Avg 4.7 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popcorn Shrimp Po'Boy$11.99
Medium shrimp served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus spicy remoulade
Crystal'd Shrimp Po'Boy
Fried shrimp tossed in Crystal hot sauce dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus blue cheese or ranch
Ham & Cheese Po'Boy
Served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus American cheese
More about The Po'Boy Shop
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Folk Art

174 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.1 (140 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP PO'BOY$14.99
Hoagie roll with fried shrimp and pickles, mixed greens, tomato, house tartar sauce and creole mustard aioli. Comes with a side.
More about Folk Art
Item pic

 

The Corner Pub - 2 - NEW

627 East College Ave, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Catfish Po' Boy$13.00
two fried filets, chipotle tartar, tomato, pickled onion, lettuce, toasted hoagie
More about The Corner Pub - 2 - NEW

