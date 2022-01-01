Pudding in Decatur
Decatur restaurants that serve pudding
More about TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q
BBQ
TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q
2759 E COLLEGE AVE, Decatur
|BANANA PUDDING
|$4.00
BANANA PUDDING WITH SLICED STRAWBERRIES AND NILLA WAFERS TOPPED WITH CHANTILLY
More about The Po'Boy Shop
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Po'Boy Shop
1369 Clairmont Rd, Decatur
|Bread Pudding Taste
|$1.50
Just a small taste of our bread pudding
|Bread Pudding
|$4.99
Delicious Bourbon glazed bread pudding (no raisins)
More about Wahoo! Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Wahoo! Grill
1042 W College Ave, Decatur
|Bread Pudding
|$3.00
bourbon glaze
More about BBQ Cafe
BBQ Cafe
310 East Howard Avenue, Decatur
|Granny's Banana Pudding
|Miss Brit's Bread Pudding
|$7.50