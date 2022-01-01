Pudding in Decatur

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

BBQ

TAYLOR'D BAR-B-Q

2759 E COLLEGE AVE, Decatur

Avg 4 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BANANA PUDDING$4.00
BANANA PUDDING WITH SLICED STRAWBERRIES AND NILLA WAFERS TOPPED WITH CHANTILLY
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Po'Boy Shop

1369 Clairmont Rd, Decatur

Avg 4.7 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding Taste$1.50
Just a small taste of our bread pudding
Bread Pudding$4.99
Delicious Bourbon glazed bread pudding (no raisins)
SEAFOOD • GRILL

Wahoo! Grill

1042 W College Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.4 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$3.00
bourbon glaze
BBQ Cafe

310 East Howard Avenue, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Granny's Banana Pudding
Miss Brit's Bread Pudding$7.50
Twain's Brewpub & Billiards

211 E Trinity Pl, Decatur

Avg 3.5 (393 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bread Pudding$8.50
