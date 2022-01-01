Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin pies in Decatur

Decatur restaurants
Decatur restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Napoleon's Grill - 2836 Lavista Road, Ste. A

2836 Lavista Road, Ste. A1, Decatur

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie$6.00
More about Napoleon's Grill - 2836 Lavista Road, Ste. A
Item pic

 

Butter and Cream - Decatur - 416 Church St

416 Church St, Decatur

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream Pie$48.00
Vegan shortbread crust, coconut cream salted caramel, df pumpkin spice ice cream, vegan vanilla crème diplomat topped with candied pumpkin spice pepitas. 8" pie (feeds 8-12)
Due to limitations with our online ordering, you'll need to place your pie order for pickup TODAY, but PIES WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP UNTIL THE WEEK OF NOVEMBER 21ST. You'll be able to select a pickup date here. If you'd like to pickup other menu items PLEASE PLACE A SEPARATE ORDER.
Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream Pie$42.00
House made graham cracker crust, salted caramel, pumpkin spice ice cream, crème diplomat topped with candied pumpkin spice pepitas. 8" pie (feeds 8-12)
***PIES WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP UNTIL THE WEEK OF NOVEMBER 21ST***
Due to limitations with our online ordering, you'll need to place your pie order for pickup TODAY, but PIES WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP UNTIL THE WEEK OF NOVEMBER 21ST. You'll be able to select a pickup date here. If you'd like to pickup other menu items PLEASE PLACE A SEPARATE ORDER.
More about Butter and Cream - Decatur - 416 Church St

