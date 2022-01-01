Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Decatur

Decatur restaurants
Toast

Decatur restaurants that serve quesadillas

BBQ Cafe image

 

BBQ Cafe

310 East Howard Avenue, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Quesadilla$5.00
Item pic

 

Mezcalito’s Cantina

653 East Lake Dr, Decatur

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheese & Steak Quesadilla
A flour tortilla filled with Monteray Jack cheese and grilled steak, folded and grilled, served piping hot!
Kids Cheese & Chicken Quesadilla
A flour tortilla filled with Monteray Jack cheese and our hand pulled chicken, folded and grilled, served piping hot!
S Brisket Quesadilla$14.00
A large flour tortilla filled with our slow cooked brisket, Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.
The Grove Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Grove Restaurant

2761 Lavista Rd, Decatur

Avg 4.2 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$12.50
*Chicken Quesadilla$11.50
Veggie Quesadilla$10.00
Restaurant banner

 

The Corner Pub - 2 - NEW

627 East College Ave, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach and Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
grilled chicken, sauteed spinach, mushrooms and queso fresco, sides of salsa and sour cream
