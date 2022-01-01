Quesadillas in Decatur
Decatur restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Mezcalito’s Cantina
Mezcalito’s Cantina
653 East Lake Dr, Decatur
|Kids Cheese & Steak Quesadilla
A flour tortilla filled with Monteray Jack cheese and grilled steak, folded and grilled, served piping hot!
|Kids Cheese & Chicken Quesadilla
A flour tortilla filled with Monteray Jack cheese and our hand pulled chicken, folded and grilled, served piping hot!
|S Brisket Quesadilla
|$14.00
A large flour tortilla filled with our slow cooked brisket, Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.
More about The Grove Restaurant
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Grove Restaurant
2761 Lavista Rd, Decatur
|Steak Quesadilla
|$12.50
|*Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.50
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$10.00